Short Interest in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Rises By 21,369.2%

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, an increase of 21,369.2% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Kings ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,148,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,617,000.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.
Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend
