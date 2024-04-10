Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Rises By 617.1%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 617.1% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock remained flat at $7.22 on Wednesday. 149,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.