Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Increases By 300.0%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alumina Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 4,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,271. Alumina has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.
About Alumina
