Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Increases By 300.0%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alumina Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 4,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,271. Alumina has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. It operates bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

