Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Decreases By 99.3%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 545,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AERWINS Technologies Stock Performance

AWIN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,546. AERWINS Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $773.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,129.50.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of AERWINS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

AERWINS Technologies Company Profile

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.