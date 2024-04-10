Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.91

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 542834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,416,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,522,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

