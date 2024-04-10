Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.94

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 11183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.85 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

