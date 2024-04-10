Shatish D. Dasani Purchases 80,000 Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,313.25).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SDY traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 25.75 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 9,176,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,179. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.14. Speedy Hire Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

