Shatish D. Dasani Purchases 80,000 Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,313.25).
Speedy Hire Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SDY traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 25.75 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 9,176,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,179. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,535.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.14. Speedy Hire Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49).
About Speedy Hire
