ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $885.00 to $900.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $772.22.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $781.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $770.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $692.96. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $427.68 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,118,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,732,000 after buying an additional 364,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

