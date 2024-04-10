Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,657 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $384,439,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

