Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,608,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 522.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 942,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $7,125,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 715,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE AXL opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $890.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.