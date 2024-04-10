Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 73,109 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Coterra Energy worth $16,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

