Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,624 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

