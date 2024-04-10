Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,624 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
