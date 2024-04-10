Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 83,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

