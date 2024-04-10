Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $11,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $86,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

