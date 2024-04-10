Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2,775.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,627 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IQVIA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

