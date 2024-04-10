Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 28,016 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 676.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Tobam increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.7 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.37.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ROK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

