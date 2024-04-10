Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
