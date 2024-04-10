Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $272.28 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $196.74 and a fifty-two week high of $274.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

