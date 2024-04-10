Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 55,080 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

