Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

