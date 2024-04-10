Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

