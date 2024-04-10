Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $443,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.86. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

