Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $255,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $304.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 863.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

