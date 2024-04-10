Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,233,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 256,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

