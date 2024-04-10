Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 282,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 195,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

