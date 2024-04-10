Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.22.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $768.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $770.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

