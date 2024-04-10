Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,053 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENLC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.