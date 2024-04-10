Scilex (SCLX) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) is one of 289 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Scilex to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Scilex has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scilex’s peers have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scilex and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scilex Competitors 1450 4551 11945 205 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

Scilex presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 488.24%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 104.13%. Given Scilex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scilex is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Scilex and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $46.74 million -$114.33 million -1.05 Scilex Competitors $561.28 million -$34.58 million 6.94

Scilex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scilex. Scilex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Scilex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Scilex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scilex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex -244.60% N/A -112.17% Scilex Competitors -4,466.02% -206.32% -45.56%

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults. The company is also developing three product candidates, including SP-102 (10 mg dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel viscous gel formulation of a used corticosteroid for epidural injections, which has completed a Phase 3 study to treat lumbosacral radicular pain or sciatica; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4% (SP-103), a formulation of ZTlido for the treatment of chronic neck pain and low back pain (LBP) that has completed a Phase 2 trial; and SP-104 (4.5 mg low-dose naltrexone hydrochloride delayed-release capsules) (SP-104), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride, which has completed Phase 1 trials for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

