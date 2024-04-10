Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 9.4% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. 3,522,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,879. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

