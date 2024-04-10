Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

