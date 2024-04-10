Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

