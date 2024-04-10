Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Krilogy Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,104,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $77,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. 278,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

