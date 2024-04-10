Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.89. 1,624,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,568. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.