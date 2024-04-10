Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $32,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 674,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,588. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

