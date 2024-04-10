Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.50 Per Share

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ATR stock opened at GBX 452.94 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £437.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,681.48 and a beta of 0.53. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 464 ($5.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 438.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 422. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

