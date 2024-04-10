Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Price Down 7%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 116,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 794,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $182,804.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay T. Backstrom sold 11,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $182,804.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.