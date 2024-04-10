Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 0.3%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $303.50 and last traded at $302.93. 733,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,615,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $293.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.97 and a 200 day moving average of $257.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,851,046. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.