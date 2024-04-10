Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.18

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 21337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$12.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.