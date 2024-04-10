S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,187 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 58,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,931. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1248 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

