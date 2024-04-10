S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Trims Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock traded down $9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.00. The company had a trading volume of 217,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $200.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

