S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after buying an additional 65,380 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mplx by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 362,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Mplx Stock Down 0.6 %

Mplx stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,994. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

