S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 41,106 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,106 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 741,657 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

