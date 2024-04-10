S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. 1,382,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,459. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

