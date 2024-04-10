S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.71. The company had a trading volume of 651,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.08. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

