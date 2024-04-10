S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 3.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.63. 706,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

