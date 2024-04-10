S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Decreases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.38. 454,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $130.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

