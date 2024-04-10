S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,676 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,147. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

