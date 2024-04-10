Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,186,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $121.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.92. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

