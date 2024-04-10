RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 144,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 76,968 shares.The stock last traded at $18.94 and had previously closed at $19.28.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

